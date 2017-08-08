England scored only 36 more runs than South Africa‚ on average per innings‚ and took just one more wicket over the course of the Test series.

So how were South Africa comprehensively beaten in three of the four matches‚ in the last of them at Old Trafford on Monday when England surged to victory by 177 runs with a day to spare?

And if the visitors could get it together well enough to win the other game — at Trent Bridge‚ where they were better than their opponents by 340 runs — how come they couldn’t play more like that more often?

“When it comes to the breaking points in the game South Africa have been found wanting‚” Graeme Smith offered on Test Match Special.

What Smith said was less striking than the fact that the man who said it knew a few things about how to beat England in England‚ having never lost a series here and scoring two double centuries and three mere hundreds in the process.