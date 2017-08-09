“This is definitely the departure lounge‚ this; jeez‚” Russell Domingo quipped as he stepped into a draughty stairwell at Old Trafford on Monday to talk about his future.

South Africa’s 3-1 series defeat wasn’t yet cold out on the field‚ and important questions about their poor performance hung in the air like the smell of the champagne sprayed from the many bottles England’s jubilant players had uncorked in their celebrations.

But all those questions could wait for another: did Domingo still have a job?

“I haven’t spoken to anybody‚” he said.

“All I know is what I’ve read in the media‚ so maybe you guys have got more insight than I do.”