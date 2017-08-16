Law urges West Indies to 'rewrite history' against England

West Indies coach Stuart Law hopes his side can "rewrite history" during a Test series in England.

The first of a three-match campaign gets underway at Edgbaston on Thursday with the inaugural day/night Test ever staged in England.

Much of the pre-match build-up has focused on how Joe Root's men will cope with their first taste of pink ball international cricket.

Also, given this is England's last Test series before they tour Australia, there has been much speculation as to what the composition of this side could mean in terms of their Ashes defence 'Down Under'.

That England, fresh from a 3-1 home success against South Africa, will win their series against the West Indies is almost taken as read, something unthinkable when the men from the Caribbean were dominating Test cricket in the 1970s and 1980s.