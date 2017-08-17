Cricket

Proteas team doctor nips excited expectations of Dale Steyn's return in the bud

17 August 2017 - 17:46 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Dale Steyn during the South African Proteas training and press conference at PPC Newlands on January 24, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

South Africa’s premier fast bowler Dale Steyn sparked huge excitement of an imminent return to the Proteas after an Instagram post said “The wait is over” on Thursday afternoon.

But the excitement was quickly dampened by Proteas team doctor and team manager Mohammed Moosajee‚ who said the ‘Phalabowa Express’ has not fully recovered from the shoulder injury that has kept him out of action for almost a year.

“He is continuing with his rehabilitation process which is in the final stages and things are promising‚" said Moosajee.

"Unfortunately we cannot say when he will be ready for action but he is working with professionals who are looking after him.”

The 34-year old Steyn has been out of action since a shoulder injury recurred during the first Test between the Proteas and Australia in Perth last November.

The Proteas’ next assignment is a low key two-match Test series against Bangladesh to be played in September and October in Potchefstroom and Bloemfontein respectively and it is unclear whether he will be fully fit by then.

- TimesLIVE

