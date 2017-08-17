Proteas team doctor nips excited expectations of Dale Steyn's return in the bud

South Africa’s premier fast bowler Dale Steyn sparked huge excitement of an imminent return to the Proteas after an Instagram post said “The wait is over” on Thursday afternoon.

But the excitement was quickly dampened by Proteas team doctor and team manager Mohammed Moosajee‚ who said the ‘Phalabowa Express’ has not fully recovered from the shoulder injury that has kept him out of action for almost a year.

“He is continuing with his rehabilitation process which is in the final stages and things are promising‚" said Moosajee.