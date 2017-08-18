Steyn going back to the Titans, reveals 'I'm two or three weeks away from playing my first game'
Premier Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn is returning to the Titans in Pretoria next season after spending seven years with the Cobras in Cape Town.
Steyn, who is in the final stages of rehabilitation from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for almost a year‚ also revealed that he is raring to go for the start of the new season.
Steyn found himself sidelined for nine months as a result of a shoulder injury which he sustained during the first Test against Australia in Perth, in November.
“If you look at any other domestic player that is about to start the season, I’d say I’m on the same level as they are right now.
"I’m probably two or three weeks away from playing my first game, which I am really excited about,” revealed Steyn.
“Once I walk into the team my job will be to lead the attack; bowl fast and try and take wickets.
The 34-year-old Steyn will link with Titans coach and former Proteas teammate Mark Boucher.
“It was an easy decision for me‚” said Steyn about rejoining the SuperSport Park-based franchise.
“The luxury of playing for South Africa is that you get to nominate which franchise you want to play for. The Titans laid down the platform for where I am now.
“I think the most important thing that I learnt at the Titans were the basics and it is something I still go back to every time I play international cricket. It was a great place to start playing cricket and it’s going to be a great place to go back to.”
Boucher said having a player of Steyn’s caliber at the Titans will be a plus for is team‚ and that the fast bowler will also be useful in helping some of the younger players in the team.
“The experience he’ll bring to the side will provide the youngsters the opportunity to learn from him‚” Boucher said.
“It’s good for South African cricket. If you can face Dale Steyn at his best and see him through it will give a lot of confidence to a couple of the domestic cricketers around the country.
“I want to get the best out of him‚ not only for himself but if Dale is playing good cricket then South African cricket is in good a position. If we can give him an opportunity to show case his skill and hopefully try work his way back into the Protea side then that will be great.”
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP