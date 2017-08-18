Steyn going back to the Titans, reveals 'I'm two or three weeks away from playing my first game'

Premier Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn is returning to the Titans in Pretoria next season after spending seven years with the Cobras in Cape Town.

Steyn, who is in the final stages of rehabilitation from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for almost a year‚ also revealed that he is raring to go for the start of the new season.

Steyn found himself sidelined for nine months as a result of a shoulder injury which he sustained during the first Test against Australia in Perth, in November.

“If you look at any other domestic player that is about to start the season, I’d say I’m on the same level as they are right now.

"I’m probably two or three weeks away from playing my first game, which I am really excited about,” revealed Steyn.

“Once I walk into the team my job will be to lead the attack; bowl fast and try and take wickets.