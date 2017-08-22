Pakistan set to host World XI cricket match next month

After playing most of their home games in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns over the last eight years, Pakistan hope hosting a series against a World XI next month will help cement the return of international cricket to the country.

Barring a short visit by Zimbabwe two years ago, Pakistan has been starved of international cricket since 2009 when gunmen attacked a bus carrying Sri Lankan players in Lahore, wounding six players and killing six security staff and two civilians.

Sri Lanka have already indicated their willingness to return to Pakistan as part of a series next month, and on Tuesday Punjab's local government promised watertight security for the proposed three-match Twenty20 series against a World XI.

The International Cricket Council has also given its backing to the series in Lahore, subject to security clearance.