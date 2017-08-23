Domingo set to be confirmed as head coach of Pretoria Mavericks

Russell Domingo is set to be confirmed as the head coach of a Tshwane T20 Global League franchise to be known as the Pretoria Mavericks in the coming days.

Dominigo‚ who is out of a job following the conclusion of his contract with the Proteas after the England tour‚ will work with Neil McKenzie as his assistant and former all-rounder Lance Klusener as the bowling coach.

Domingo worked with McKenzie at the national team for a few months before the end of his contract and Klusener is currently part of the technical team of the Zimbabwe national team together with former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini.

The T20 Global League ‚ to be held between November and December‚ is modeled around the hugely successful Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Mavericks are one of the eight teams that will take part in the tournament.