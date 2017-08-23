Domingo set to be confirmed as head coach of Pretoria Mavericks
Russell Domingo is set to be confirmed as the head coach of a Tshwane T20 Global League franchise to be known as the Pretoria Mavericks in the coming days.
Dominigo‚ who is out of a job following the conclusion of his contract with the Proteas after the England tour‚ will work with Neil McKenzie as his assistant and former all-rounder Lance Klusener as the bowling coach.
Domingo worked with McKenzie at the national team for a few months before the end of his contract and Klusener is currently part of the technical team of the Zimbabwe national team together with former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini.
The T20 Global League ‚ to be held between November and December‚ is modeled around the hugely successful Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Mavericks are one of the eight teams that will take part in the tournament.
Franchise owners will have the opportunity to secure their players from a pool of around 100 international and 250 local players on Friday in Cape Town.
This will include the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Kyle Abbott‚ players that are overseas on Kolpak deals.
Benoni Zalmi‚ who will be based at Willowmoore Park‚ have appointed former South Africa captain Graeme Smith as head coach and he will be assisted by Geofrrey Toyana.
In Cape Town‚ Stellenbosch Monarchs have conformed legendary former New Zealand Captain Stephen Fleming as their coach and he will be assisted by former Proteas coach Eric Simons.
In Mangaung‚ former South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson has been appointed as assistant coach for the Bloem City Blazers with Allan Donald as part of the coaching staff and as ambassador.
Franchises in Johannesburg‚ Port Elizabeth‚ Durban and Cape Town are yet to confirm their technical teams for the tournament that is expected to attract a lot of top international stars.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP