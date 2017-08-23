Cricket

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith turns T20 coach

23 August 2017 - 10:04 By AFP
Benoni Zalmi assistant coach Geoff Toyana (L), head coach Graeme Smith (M) and director of cricket Mohammad Akram during the T20 Global League Benoni Franchise press conference at The Venue, Melrose Arch on August 21, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Former South Africa skipper and batsman Graeme Smith will be among the coaches when the maiden Twenty20 Global League starts in the republic this November.

His appointment as coach of the Benoni Zalmi, one of eight teams in the nationwide tournament, was confirmed on Tuesday by the owners of a franchise based in eastern Johannesburg.

It will be the first senior-level coaching post for the 36-year-old since he retired from international cricket three years ago.

Geoffrey Toyana, the successful coach of all-formats South African franchise the Highveld Lions, will assist Smith.

Nicknamed "Biff", Johannesburg-born Smith played 117 Tests, 197 one-day internationals and 33 T20 matches for South Africa.

Smith and Toyana will be in Cape Town this weekend for a player draft, choosing from more than 400 local and foreign cricketers.

