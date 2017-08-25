Superstars up for grabs in weekend’s draft for SA’s T20 Global League

The eagerly-awaited South African T20 Global League draft takes place in Cape Town on Saturday and Sunday with more than 100 players set to be snapped up by the tournament’s eight teams.

Some of the big name international players who will be available to be bought by the franchises are Dwayne Bravo‚ Chris Gayle‚ Lasith Malinga‚ Brendon McCullum‚ Eoin Morgan and Kevin Pietersen.

They will join local marquee players Hashim Amla (Durban Qalandars)‚ Quinton de Kock (Benoni Zalmi)‚ AB de Villiers (Pretoria Mavericks)‚ Faf du Plessis (Stellenbosch Monarchs)‚ JP Duminy (Cape Town Knight Riders)‚ David Miller (Bloem City Blazers)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Joburg Giants) and Imran Tahir (Nelson Mandela Bay Stars).