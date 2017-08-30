The Joburg Giants introduced themselves as Global T20 League participants yesterday‚ and Temba Bavuma used the platform to admit he may need to properly insert himself in the general consciousness in that format.

The low on extravagance‚ technically proficient batsman feels the perception that he may not be an ideal fit for the T20 stage needs addressing in the competition that starts in November.

“There probably is that element‚” he said about how he is pigeonholed.

“I won't let external influences dictate the way I play. I'm not an emotional character.

"I play the game the way I see it.