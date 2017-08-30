Cricket

'I won't let external influences dictate the way I play,' says Temba Bavuma

30 August 2017 - 16:54 By Liam Del Carme
Joburg Giants players Andre Malan (L), Temba Bavuma (M) and Kagiso Rabada (R) during the launch and team Introduction at The Long Room, Wanderers Cricket Stadium on August 30, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Joburg Giants players Andre Malan (L), Temba Bavuma (M) and Kagiso Rabada (R) during the launch and team Introduction at The Long Room, Wanderers Cricket Stadium on August 30, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Joburg Giants introduced themselves as Global T20 League participants yesterday‚ and Temba Bavuma used the platform to admit he may need to properly insert himself in the general consciousness in that format.

The low on extravagance‚ technically proficient batsman feels the perception that he may not be an ideal fit for the T20 stage needs addressing in the competition that starts in November.

“There probably is that element‚” he said about how he is pigeonholed.

“I won't let external influences dictate the way I play. I'm not an emotional character.

"I play the game the way I see it.

Why the Proteas’ new coach might as well be Otis Redding

The Proteas’ new coach might as well be Otis Redding.
Sport
6 hours ago

“If I contribute well to the team those other things‚ like the perception about the type of player I am‚ will sort (themselves) out.

“As much as you want to improve and be like a Chris Gayle who hits the ball out of the park‚ I don't feel I need to change my game 360 (degrees) compared to what I've been doing in domestic cricket‚” said Bavuma‚ who has moved to the Cobras but returns to Johannesburg for this competition.

The "other thing" he referred to incorporates staking a claim to play in the national team‚ while grabbing the attention of the mandarins who organise lucrative T20 leagues around the world.

“I suppose the consequences of performing well in a competition like this provides you the opportunity to get roped into the other leagues‚” said Bavuma.

West Indian Ottis Gibson leaves England to become SA coach

Ottis Gibson has agreed to step down from his role as England bowling coach and become South Africa's new head coach, the England and Wales Cricket ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Given the fact that the Joburg Giants are a little thin in top order operators‚ Bavuma may well be pressed into action against the new ball.

He's yet to take a shining to it.

“I've always seen myself as batting in the middle order in T20s. I've had relative success there.

"If you look at the make-up of the team I may be playing a role upfront and that is something I will embrace and welcome.

"As a batter you probably want to bat at the top in T20 cricket. I think I have the skill set. Ultimately it's up to the coaching staff and the captain as to where they want me.”

He sees himself a player that will provide the glue around which a selection of dazzlers and dashers can craft their hurried pursuits.

Shakib brilliance helps Bangladesh to maiden Test match win over Australia

Bangladesh spun their way to a first Test victory over Australia on Wednesday, with Shakib Al Hasan's second five-wicket haul of the match securing a ...
Sport
12 hours ago

“It's about allowing the other guys to play their game effectively‚ laying the foundation. I'm not saying I'd go out there and strike at 90 percent‚ that's madness.

"I don't need to try and emulate a Brendon McCullum or a Chris Gayle.”

McCullum‚ the team's marquee national player Kagiso Rabada believes‚ is a fountain of wisdom the team needs to tap into.

“He brings a very aggressive style that will hopefully rub off and influence players in a positive way in the camp and in the city. It's exciting‚” Rabada said about the top of the order maverick.

The League‚ however‚ isn't all about household names.

Unheralded Andre Malan‚ who is part of a cricketing dynasty‚ stopped short of pinching himself at the launch.

“I'm semi-professional and it is a bit surreal sitting here next to KG and Temba.

“Initially I was glad not having to face KG in the tournament but then realised I have to face him in the nets three times a week.”

He had a fair idea how he was going to spend his new found riches.

“Hopefully I will get enough money to buy an engagement ring for my girlfriend.

Superstars up for grabs in weekend’s draft for SA’s T20 Global League

The eagerly-awaited South African T20 Global League draft takes place in Cape Town on Saturday and Sunday with more than 100 players set to be ...
Sport
5 days ago

"We just want to make our families proud. I'm still awestruck. This is the city of gold so hopefully we can bring gold back to this city.”

Joburg Mavericks squad: Marquee Protea: Kagiso Rabada. Marquee International: Brendon McCullum

Rest of the squad: Colin Ingram‚ Vernon Philander‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Chris Jonker‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Patrick Kruger‚ Yasir Shah‚ Nicolas Pooran‚ Duanne Olivier‚ Jonathan Vandiar‚ Roelof van der Merwe‚ Andries Gous‚ Rabian Engelbrecht‚ Dane Piedt‚ Andre Malan‚ Zubayr Hamza.

Coach: Sridharan Sriram. Assistant coach: Grant Morgan

 - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Sundowns can have Manyama but at right price‚ say City owner Comitis Soccer
  2. Why the Proteas’ new coach might as well be Otis Redding Cricket
  3. Springbok coach Allister Coetzee finally smiles again Rugby
  4. Cape Verde's preparations for Bafana rocked by injury and withdrawals Soccer
  5. 'I won't let external influences dictate the way I play,' says Temba Bavuma Cricket

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting

Related articles

  1. Why the Proteas’ new coach might as well be Otis Redding Cricket
  2. West Indian Ottis Gibson leaves England to become SA coach Cricket
  3. Shakib brilliance helps Bangladesh to maiden Test match win over Australia Cricket
  4. It's not just cricket: Batting hero's foray into literature Cricket
  5. Superstars up for grabs in weekend’s draft for SA’s T20 Global League Cricket
  6. AB de Villiers steps down as Proteas ODI captain Cricket
  7. Domingo set to be confirmed as head coach of Tshwane T20 Global League ... Cricket
  8. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith turns T20 coach Cricket
  9. Pakistan set to host World XI cricket match next month Cricket
  10. Steyn going back to the Titans, reveals 'I'm two or three weeks away from ... Cricket
  11. Proteas team doctor nips excited expectations of Dale Steyn's return in the bud Cricket
  12. Law urges West Indies to 'rewrite history' against England Cricket
  13. Brimstone’s T20GL departure threatens to stall tournament Sport
  14. 5 ways to fix the Proteas’ broken batting Sport
  15. Cricket bumpy summer on the cards Sport
X