West Indian Ottis Gibson leaves England to become SA coach

Ottis Gibson has agreed to step down from his role as England bowling coach and become South Africa's new head coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

Gibson, who took up his current role in 2015, will leave after England's third and final Test against West Indies next week.

He succeeds Russell Domingo, whose contract with Cricket South Africa expired after South Africa's 3-1 Test series defeat in England earlier this month.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Ottis Gibson for his services to English cricket," England's director of cricket Andrew Strauss said in a press release.