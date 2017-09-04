The first ball in South Africa’s new season will be bowled on September 28.

Seventeen days is not a lot of time for Gibson to appoint assistants and get a grip on man managing players who barely know who he is much less what he’s about as a coach.

Good thing‚ perhaps‚ that South Africa’s first engagement of the not quite summer is against Bangladesh in tests in Potchefstroom and Bloemfontein.

That’s about as far under the radar as international cricket goes.

Far rather‚ for cricketminded South Africans‚ Gibson and his charges meet and greet in matches against minnows out in the sticks than under the glare of the spotlight that will be focused witheringly on this season’s tours by India and Australia.

The confirmation of Gibson’s appointment‚ the first whiff of which emerged in Manchester in August during the last test of South Africa’s England tour‚ has prompted a procession of positive pronouncements by teammates in the Border‚ Gauteng and Griqualand West teams he played 33 first-class matches for between October 1992 and October 2000.