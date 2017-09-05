Alarm bells would have rung in some minds at Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) declaration of a loss of R158.81-million at their annual meeting at the weekend.

Was the game in this country on the skids financially?

Might it be a strictly amateur pursuit one of these years‚ up there with archery and croquet?

Did this mean stars and future stars would leave South Africa in search of places where they would be paid to play?

None of the above.

CSA make money from tours only when they host India‚ England or Australia‚ and they bank a little when Pakistan are the visitors. But the books take a hit whenever any other team are in town.