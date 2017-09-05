New SA coach Ottis Gibson focused on winning 2019 World Cup

Whatever you think of Ottis Gibson’s appointment as South Africa’s coach he knows why he’s been hired.

“That’s been a massive part of how CSA (Cricket South Africa) pitched the job‚” Gibson said at a press conference in London on Tuesday.

“Every team wants to win a global tournament.

"South Africa has never won one and that’s obviously one of their big things.

“You look at South Africa‚ you look at the players that they potentially [can] put on the field and there’s no reason why they can’t win the World Cup in 2019‚ here in England.

“That would be something great for me as a coach but more than that‚ great for the country.