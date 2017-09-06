Proteas batsmen Hashim Amla and Temba Bavuma are expected to play for the Cape Cobras in the Sunfoil Series opening match against defending champions Knights at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on September 19.

Fast bowler Vernon Philander is also in contention to feature against Warriors in a practice match if he proves his fitness.

Looking ahead of the season‚ Cobras assistant coach Faiek Davids said the team is ignited and united after a solid pre-season of eleven weeks where they ticked all the boxes of their preparations.

“There are so many options available to us in the top-order because we have Jason Smith‚ Pieter Malan‚ who is a possibility at number three‚ Justin Ontong‚ Zubayr Hamza and Aviwe Mgijima‚" Davids said.