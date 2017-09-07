Lyon bowls Australia to series-levelling victory against Bangladesh

Nathan Lyon claimed six for 60 to bowl Australia to an emphatic series-equalling seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second and final test on Thursday.

The 29-year-old off-spinner completed a career-best match haul of 13-154 to help bundle out the hosts for 157 on day four at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Chasing 86 for victory, Australia suffered a mini-collapse of their own, losing openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw as well as captain Steve Smith before reaching the 50-mark.

Glenn Maxwell made a breezy 25 not out, though, and sealed the victory with a six off Nasir Hossain to avenge Australia's 20-run loss in the series opener in Dhaka.

"I thought we played some good cricket at times in this test match," Smith said at the presentation ceremony.