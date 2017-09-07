T20 Global League already losing money

The T20 Global League (T20GL) has yet to see the lights of day/night but already it’s costing millions in losses.

South Africa’s bid to join the made-for-television T20 circus that has swept the world game and‚ not by accident‚ created a rich stream of revenue‚ is due to be played in November and December.

“What successful competitions like the IPL [Indian Premier League]‚ the Big Bash in Australia and Pakistan’s Super League have shown us is that cricket is no longer just a game – it is now big business‚” Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) latest annual report says in what sounds like breathless anticipation of funnelling some of that business their way.

To hammer the point home‚ the report dangled a carrot: “Global sport sponsorship spend is forecast to reach over US$62-billion and global sporting media rights spend are expected to hit US$45-billion in 2017.”