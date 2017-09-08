Dale Steyn’s name is on the Titans’ team sheet for their opening fixture of the franchise first-class competition against the Dolphins in Centurion on September 19.

Steyn has not played since November when he fractured a shoulder bowling for South Africa against Australia in Perth.

Whether he has walked the long road back to health and fitness well enough to bowl in 11 days’ time like the premier fast bowler he has been for the best part of 13 years could not be established on Friday.

But the Titans are understandably keen to unleash a player who has returned to their fold after spending the past six seasons as a Cobra in Cape Town.

Hence‚ as has been confirmed from Centurion‚ Steyn’s presence in the Titans’ XI.

Should he play‚ and come through unscathed‚ what will that mean for Steyn’s international comeback?