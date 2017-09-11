Cricket

Markram to captain SA Invitation XI

11 September 2017 - 18:09 By Telford Vice
Aiden Markram of the Titans during the 2017 Momentum One Day Cup match between The Multiply Titans and Warriors at Supersport Park, Centurion South Africa on 31 March 2017.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Aiden Markram’s selection as captain of the South Africa Invitation XI to play Bangladesh in Benoni next week adds to the theory that he will make his debut in the test series against the Asians this month.

Markram‚ who lead South Africa to triumph at the 2014 under-19 World Cup‚ heads up a squad that includes Titans wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen‚ Gauteng opening batsman Yaseen Valli and Dolphins fast bowler Lwandiswa Zuma.

But the most notable name of the lot won’t cross the boundary — the Invitation XI coach is Russell Domingo‚ formerly of South Africa’s senior team.

The three-day match in Benoni starts next Thursday‚ and should help the selectors come up with a squad for the tests against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom and Bloemfontein from September 28 to October 10.

SA Invitation XI squad: Aiden Markram (captain)‚ Tladi Bokako‚ Okuhle Cele‚ Matthew Christensen‚ Michael Cohen‚ Isaac Dikgale‚ Zubayr Hamsa‚ Heinrich Klaasen‚ Migael Pretorius‚ Yaseen Valli‚ Shaun von Berg‚ Lwandiswa Zuma. - TimesLIVE

