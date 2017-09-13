Zinta rides like a T20 knight into Stellenbosch ... Paarl ... wherever

“It’s very exciting to be here in Stellenbosch‚” Preity Zinta said in Paarl on Wednesday.

Her challenges with the local geography aside‚ the movie-star-cum-T20-franchise-mogul had done her homework.

“I had to write down ‘Stellenbosch’ five times so I didn’t misspell it‚” she said.

“The last IPL (Indian Premier League) I learnt to say ‘baie dankie’.”

At which point a reporter from an Afrikaans-language newspaper who was also at a press conference announcing the team formerly known as the Stellenbosch Monarchs — they will be the Stellenbosch Kings in the inaugural edition of the T20 Global League (T20GL) in November and December — shut his notebook.