Dale Steyn opts out of comeback game

Here’s hoping the Titans’ team sheet for their first-class match against the Dolphins in Centurion next week was filled out in pencil.

Dale Steyn’s name was among them when the team was picked. Now it’s not.

“I've decided not to play‚” Steyn said on Thursday.

“Right now I’m bowling fine but I haven’t hit the full workload I’d need to handle four-day cricket or a Test‚ so I decided it was best not to play.”