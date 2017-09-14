Former Border fast bowler Dion Taljard has been jailed for 18 years after being convicted on 19 counts of rape.Taljard‚ 47‚ who moved to Britain 17 years ago‚ was sentenced in Manchester on Wednesday.

He has protested his innocence and a campaign has been launched to try and clear his name.

According to evidence and testimony presented to Minshull Street Crown Court‚ Taljard attacked a woman‚ who has not been named‚ more than 150 times between 2002 and 2012 before she reported him to police in February 2015.

“The majority of the rapes happened on a Monday when he was at the darts and was drunk‚” prosecutor Nicholas Clarke told the court.

“He would say ‘I want to have sex with you’‚ ‘you will comply’. There were innumerable times when they had sex without her consent.”