A fresh approach‚ experience‚ and the right man for the job: Ottis Gibson pushed all the right buttons to become South Africa’s new coach.

That’s according to Eric Simons‚ a member of the panel Cricket South Africa appointed to find a successor to Russell Domingo.

“He’s going to bring a fresh outlook‚” Simons said. “He’s got a lot of experience now‚ and he has coached at a number of levels.

“He’s coached West Indies‚ where he ended up losing his job. I think in that process as a coach you end up learning a lot.

“We asked a lot of questions about him — what he’s like‚ what his style is — and we obviously need to marry the relationship not only with him and the team but especially with the captain. I think they are going to fit well together from that perspective.

“He is a good thinker‚ a good planner of the game‚ and I think that’s what (captain) Faf (du Plessis) likes; he likes that information and that relationship is very important.”

What separated Gibson from other candidates who were in the running — one of whom was Domingo‚ who had spent four mostly successful years in the position?