JP Duminy quits test and first-class career

JP Duminy has called time on his test and first-class career two months after playing his last match in the formats.

He was dropped after scoring 15 and two in the first test against England at Lord’s in July‚ marking 15 completed innings in which he had made a century only once and passed 30 just twice‚ and has not played since.

The compact left-hander hit the test scene like a comet in December 2008‚ scoring 50 and 166 in just his second and third innings — and that in Australia‚ where South Africa had never won a test series before that successful rubber.

But 71 innings later that 166 remains the high point of a career that featured only five other centuries.

Despite at times shimmering with talent and skill Duminy spent most of his time in whites chasing the ghost of his single singular performance. He never caught it.

“Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas and also in first-class matches with the Cape Cobras‚” Duminy was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Cricket South Africa.

“In recent years I have been privileged to be a senior member and custodian of a special team environment and culture which has made me very proud.”

Duminy‚ 33‚ said he would continue to play white-cricket and that his “focus will be placed on attaining limited overs cricket success for South Africa and the Cobras”.

He said he had “offered my services to the Cobras and the coaching staff as a mentor/consultant and will be involved as they see fit”.