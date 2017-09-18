After fetching R9.8m in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to play for the Delhi Daredevils earlier this year‚ Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada finds himself with the added pressure of being the main marquee player for the Joburg Giants in South Africa’s inaugural Global T20 competition.

For a man who three years ago had just left school without ever taking a five-for for St Stithian’s College being the face of the Johannesburg-based Global T20 side‚ which is also owned by his Daredevils employers‚ represents yet another pressure situation from a last few years defined by him being dragged out of his comfort zone.

The fact that he already has the best bowling figures by a South African in One Day Internationals and the second best in tests suggests he has had few problems handling the demands of not only first class cricket but those of international cricket as well.

“There’s always pressure to perform but there are ways you can deal with it‚” Rabada‚ a Nissan ICC brand ambassador‚ said at his Nissan SA School Coaching clinic held at Vorentoe High School in Auckland Park yesterday.