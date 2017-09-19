Vernon Philander will be the most noticeable absentee from the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom next week while Dale Steyn and Chris Morris won't be taking part in the series.

Philander‚ who injured his back while diving for a ball in the England tour where there was a fitness cloud hanging over him throughout the whole tour‚ will not be available for the first Test of what is another early start to the South African international summer.

Proteas team doctor and manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said they had a view of him being ready for the second Test‚ starting in Bloemfontein on October 6‚ if he gets through the Cape Cobras' Sunfoil Series fixture against the Highveld Lions at the Wanderers next week.

“His progress has been coming along well and he's been bowling at 80 percent intensity.

"The plan is to prepare him for a Cape Cobras' Sunfoil Series match starting on September 28.

"Should he come through that‚ he should be available for the second Bangladesh Test‚” Moosajee said.

“He's only building up to full intensity so we're not going to risk him by letting him play in the first Test match.”

Morris may not be as sorely missed as compared to Philander but will also add to the growing South African bowling casualty list.

Morris suffered a lower back injury which Moosajee said needed a recovery time of 10 weeks and will miss the entirety of the Test series.

“Morris is currently working with the physiotherapist at the Titans and we're hoping he'll be available to play a franchise game in mid-October.

"If he's symptom free‚ he might be available for the Bangladesh ODI series or in effect‚ the T20 series‚ which is more of a reality.”

Concerns over Steyn's longevity in the game have increased since the repetitive shoulder injuries he has suffered in the past two to three years.

Steyn was lined up to take part in a Sunfoil Series game but withdrew because of a strain that developed in his troublesome right shoulder

“We're not going to set an artificial timeline for Dale Steyn and the plan is to get him ready for competitive cricket when he's ready.

"We're hoping it's going to be a slow and graduated return to full intensity bowling and in reality‚ the return target will the T20 Global League that starts in November‚” Moosajee said.

“When there's a trend of a number of fast bowlers being injured‚ we need to look at all the predisposing factors.

"We can talk about age but there's no doubt that some of our best fast bowlers who are past 30 have a lot to offer to South African cricket and we need to look at the volume of cricket.

"There's too much cricket taking place for these fast bowlers and maybe we have to wrap some of them up in cotton wool.”

- TimesLIVE