Rabada has grip on T20 cauldron

After fetching R9.8-million to play for the Delhi Daredevils earlier this year, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada finds himself with the pressure of being the main marquee player for the Joburg Giants in South Africa's inaugural Global T20 competition.

For a man who three years ago had just left school, being the face of the Johannesburg Global T20 side, who are also owned by his Daredevils employers, amounts to being dragged out of his comfort zone.

"There's always pressure to perform but there are ways to deal with it," Rabada said at his SA Schools Coaching clinic at Vorentoe High School in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Monday.

"But you have to take it one step at a time and, depending on what you want to achieve, you have to get out of your comfort zone," said Rabada.

"It definitely has been [a pressured situation] but it's something I wanted to do and when you want to do something you're going to get into tricky situations, but you will find a way to get yourself in a sane state of mind."

Rabada said he expected the Global T20 to be of a high standard.

"There are a lot of good players: there are good national players, some good franchise players, some overseas players and overseas marquee players who are greats of the game I don't think will ever be forgotten.

"Guys like Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo are guys who have played cricket for a long time and have done really well. So, I expect a competition of high skill at a high level," he said.