Cricket

Ton-up Markram makes strong case for inclusion in opening Test against Bangladesh

19 September 2017 - 19:48 By Mahlatse Mmphahlele at SuperSport Park
Multiply Titans opening batsman and captain Aiden Markram celebrates after smashing a fluent century on the opening day of the Sunfoil Series against Holloywoodbets Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa, on Tuesday 19 September 2017.
Multiply Titans opening batsman and captain Aiden Markram celebrates after smashing a fluent century on the opening day of the Sunfoil Series against Holloywoodbets Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa, on Tuesday 19 September 2017.
Image: Cricket South Africa via Twitter

Highly-rated Titans batsman and captain Aiden Markram scored a fluent century in front of new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson against the Dolphins on Tuesday to make a strong case for a starting place in the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday next week.

Given the huge responsibility of captaining the side in their opening match of the Sunfoil Series at SuperSport Park‚ the 22-year-old sparkled with the bat before he was dismissed from the bowling of Senuran Muthusamy on 119 off 177 balls.

In his knock of 250 minutes at the crease‚ Markram scored 18 boundaries which included some lovely cricketing strokes across the ground as he sent a reminder of his huge potential for the future.

He helped the Titans to reach 373/6 at stumps on day one with Malusi Siboto and Henry Davids unbeaten on 23 and 11 respectively.

With Heino Kuhn yet to return to competitive cricket following a knee injury and Stephen Cook out of favour‚ Markram is a favourite to earn his debut as opening partner to franchise team-mate Dean Elgar in Potchefstroom.

When he scored his hundred after lunch‚ his team-mates erupted with cheers but Gibson did not show any emotion from the media suite where he was sitting with convenor of selectors Linda Zondi.

While he impressed‚ his senior partner Elgar only managed to score a modest 21 off 31 balls which included five boundaries and he will be looking to improve in the second innings.

The other player who impressed the new coach was Proteas captain Faf du Plessis who was dismissed on 96 off 135 balls after a knock that included 12 boundaries and one maximum by Senuran Muthusamy.

Du Plessis enjoyed a solid partnership of 193 runs with the young Markram as they frustrated Dolphins bowlers Muthusamy‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Mthokozisi Shezi‚ Robert Frylinck and Rabian Engelbrecht.

Maharaj‚ who is expected to lead the Proteas spin attack in Potchefstroom‚ did not have a good day in the office as he ended the day without a wicket in his 26 overs in which he conceded 104 runs.

Frylinck impressed with figures of 4/52 while Muthusamy ended with 2/58.

Quinton de Kock dusted off the cobwebs with 54 off 99 balls including seven boundaries before he was dismissed from the bowling of Frylinck while Tony de Zorzi disappointed with a duck earlier on in the innings.

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cricket SA working hard trying to secure content for Boxing Day Test

With India only expected to arrive in the country in January next year‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) are working around the clock to secure content for ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Philander will be noticeable absentee from first Test against Bangladesh

Vernon Philander will be the most noticeable absentee from the first test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom next week while Dale Steyn and Chris ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Five things new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson needs to do now

Ottis Gibson had his first day on the job as South Africa’s coach on Tuesday‚ and there are only nine more before the start of the test series ...
Sport
12 hours ago

New Proteas coach Gibson warns his players not to take Bangladesh lightly

New South Africa senior men's national team head coach Ottis Gibson has warned his players not to take Bangladesh for granted when they host the ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Gibson commits to continuing Cricket SA's transformation agenda

New Proteas coach Ottis Gibson has committed to continuing the advancement of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) transformation agenda during his stint ...
Sport
13 hours ago

