Highly-rated Titans batsman and captain Aiden Markram scored a fluent century in front of new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson against the Dolphins on Tuesday to make a strong case for a starting place in the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday next week.

Given the huge responsibility of captaining the side in their opening match of the Sunfoil Series at SuperSport Park‚ the 22-year-old sparkled with the bat before he was dismissed from the bowling of Senuran Muthusamy on 119 off 177 balls.

In his knock of 250 minutes at the crease‚ Markram scored 18 boundaries which included some lovely cricketing strokes across the ground as he sent a reminder of his huge potential for the future.

He helped the Titans to reach 373/6 at stumps on day one with Malusi Siboto and Henry Davids unbeaten on 23 and 11 respectively.

With Heino Kuhn yet to return to competitive cricket following a knee injury and Stephen Cook out of favour‚ Markram is a favourite to earn his debut as opening partner to franchise team-mate Dean Elgar in Potchefstroom.

When he scored his hundred after lunch‚ his team-mates erupted with cheers but Gibson did not show any emotion from the media suite where he was sitting with convenor of selectors Linda Zondi.