Cautious Bangladesh will not allow themselves to be lulled them into a false sense of security by SA

Bangladesh Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim has dismissed suggestions that new SA coach Ottis Gibson's arrival on the eve of the two-match series between the two nations could work in the visitors' favour.

Gibson starts his new job in the first Test at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on September 28 but Rahim said they would not allow themselves to be lulled into a false sense of security.

“When you are playing on your home conditions‚ you know the pitches very well and the Proteas remain a dangerous side despite the fact that they have a new coach‚” he said‚ before the visitors' training session at Willowmoore Park on Wednesday as they prepared to take on the South Africa Invitation XI in a three-day tour match on Thursday in Benoni.

“Of course he is new to the South African set-up but he is very old in terms of experience on the international scene.

"We are also not focusing on the fact that South Africa recently lost to England because things are different and you expect them to bounce back at home.”

Rahim added that over the past few years they have done fairly well at home and their target in South Africa is to try and prevail on conditions they are not used to.

“I think Bangladesh cricket has been on the up over the past few years‚" he said.

"The first target for us on this tour will be to keep the consistency going.

"When we play at home we are confident and consistent‚ which has helped us to beat top sides like England and Australia.

"We are fully aware that it is not going to be easy playing against South Africa on their own conditions.

"But we want to do well outside of our own country and this is the target that we have set for ourselves.”

Bangladesh have travelled to South Africa without the influential Shakib Al Hasan.

He requested to be rested for the two Test matches against SA and Rahim admitted that they would miss their second best bowler.

“He is a special player for us and no one can replace him.

"But it is an opportunity for whoever comes in to replace him.

"Having said this‚ this is a great opportunity for us to be here because we have a couple of youngsters who will be facing these type of conditions for the first time.

"They will be challenged to apply themselves correctly.

"All the boys are looking forward to the series and we have a couple of days to prepare for the tour match before the first Test in Potchefstroom.

"Hopefully we can put on a great show.”

