CSA works on Boxing Day Test

With India expected to arrive in South Africa only in January, Cricket SA (CSA) is working around the clock to secure a game for Boxing Day.

CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said on Tuesday he was hoping to announce India's itinerary this week but admitted the touristswould not make it for the Boxing Day Test.

"We will have a Boxing Day Test match but we are not able to make an announcement until we have secured it," he said. "First prize is a Test match on Boxing Day and on New Year's Day but in the past ODIs have been played then.

"There have been discussions internally about ODIs but personally I would like to see a Test match played on Boxing Day."

India have a full home series, with three Tests, three ODIs and three T20s against Sri Lanka from November 1 to December 24.

"We are pretty close to closing off the itinerary with India and I am hoping we can make an announcements this week."