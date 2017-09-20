Injuries put skids on Proteas' bowlers

Vernon Philander will be the most noticeable absentee from the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom, North West, next week, while Dale Steyn and Chris Morris won't be taking part in the series.

Medium fast bowler Philander, who injured his back in England, will not be available for the first Test.

Team doctor and manager Mohammed Moosajee said they expected the 32-year-old to be ready for the Bloemfontein second Test, starting on October 6. This is if he gets through the Sunfoil Series fixture between his franchise Cape Cobras and the Highveld Lions at the Wanderers next week.

"His progress has been coming along well and he's been bowling at 80% intensity," said Moosajee. "Should he come through [the Sunfoil Series fixture], he should be available for the second Bangladesh Test."

Fast bowler Morris may not be as sorely missed as Philander, but he will add to the growing bowling casualty list.

The 30-year-old suffered a lower back injury which Moosajee said needed a recovery time of 10 weeks. He will miss the entire series.

"We're hoping he'll be available to play a franchise game in mid-October," Moosajee said.

Concerns over fast bowler Steyn's longevity in the game have increased since the shoulder injuries he has suffered in the past two to three years.

Steyn, 34, was lined up to take part in a first-class game but withdrew.

"When there's a trend of a number of fast bowlers being injured, we need to look at all the predisposing factors," said Moosajee. "We can talk about age but there's no doubt that some of our best fast bowlers who are past 30 have a lot to offer to South African cricket and we need to look at the volume of cricket.

"There's too much cricket taking place for these fast bowlers and maybe we have to wrap some of them up in cotton wool."