Selectors face tricky headache when AB de Villiers returns for India series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) convener of selectors Linda Zondi has admitted that finding a suitable place for Quinton de Kock in the Test batting line-up when AB de Villiers returns for the India series in January is going to be a headache.

Zondi said the multi-talented De Kock‚ who doubles up as wicket-keeper‚ will stay in the middle order against Bangladesh but a rethink is needed against India for them to strike a balance in the side.

“There are so many things one can get from Quinny (De Kock) because he can open the batting‚" he said.

"But with that you have to look at the fact that he keeps as well.

"Another option with him is that he can bat in the middle where he has done well for us by coming on and changing the game.

"He can also bat higher up but I just need to spend a little bit more time with coach Ottis (Gibson) and discuss the different roles with all these players.

"When you have a new coach he will also have his own mindset of how he wants to use the players‚ but I am comfortable with the discussions that I have already had with him.

"You have AB (De Villiers) coming back in the picture in January‚ which is a nice headache to have‚ but against Bangladesh Quinny may bat at five or six.”

Elaborating further on what they are going to do when De Villiers returns to Test cricket next year‚ Zondo said a lot hinges on the kind system Gibson is going to use to find balance in the team.

“We are in a position where we will have to decide whether we want to go with seven batters or another system.

"Ottis and I had a long discussion around these options and they will depend on what we feel is the right solution for any given situation.”

Zondo said Gibson was happy after finally seeing highly-rated opener Aiden Markram in action.

Markram scored a century for the Titans against the Dolphins on the opening day of the Sunfoil Series on Tuesday.

“He is very impressed seeing the ‘laatie’ for the first time but I had already told him about him in our previous discussions.

"He is also aware of Heino Kuhn and Stephen Cook.

"So we will see when we finalise the squad.

"But at least he is speaking about someone he has seen and the good thing is that Markram played in the manner that he did by scoring a hundred against the Dolphins.”

