Cricket

The case for capping new Titans captain Aiden Markram

20 September 2017 - 15:06 By Telford Vice
Multiply Titans opening batsman and captain Aiden Markram celebrates after smashing a fluent century on the opening day of the Sunfoil Series against Holloywoodbets Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa, on Tuesday 19 September 2017.
Multiply Titans opening batsman and captain Aiden Markram celebrates after smashing a fluent century on the opening day of the Sunfoil Series against Holloywoodbets Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa, on Tuesday 19 September 2017.
Image: Cricket South Africa via Twitter

What might it mean to an uncapped player who outshines six internationals — three of them members of the Test top six — by scoring a century while the national side’s captain‚ coach and the convenor of selectors look on?

It should‚ you would think‚ earn that player his first cap.

Aiden Markram wouldn’t be human if he didn’t think he had done enough to crack the nod as Dean Elgar’s opening partner in the Test series against Bangladesh that starts in Potchefstroom on September 28.

Markram made 119 for Titans against the Dolphins in Centurion on Tuesday‚ the opening day of the first-class season. Faf du Plessis scored 96‚ Quinton de Kock 54 and Elgar 21.

Markram batted for more than four hours‚ faced 177 balls and hit 18 fours‚ and shared stands of 52 with Elgar and 193 with Du Plessis‚ South Africa’s captain.

“It was a great innings and Faf also batted well‚” selection convenor Linda Zondi‚ who watched Markram bat along with new South Africa coach Ottis Gibson‚ said on Wednesday.

Zondi said the Test squad shouldn’t be a long time coming‚ but it wouldn’t have been proper of him to confirm that Markram’s name was already on the list. And in ink‚ not pencil.

The hamstring injury Heino Kuhn suffered in the fourth Test in Manchester in August lingers still‚ but even if he is passed fit the 113 runs he scored in eight innings against England won’t help his chances of staying in the mix.

Markram’s only other challenger is Stephen Cook‚ who lost his place to Kuhn and has responded impressively by banking scores of 120‚ 98‚ 89 not out and 70 not out among his six most recent first-class innings — before the Lions’ ongoing game against the Warriors — in matches for Durham and South Africa A.

But has Cook done enough to stop‚ in Markram‚ a man whose time has surely come?

That’s for Zondi and his panel to decide‚ and so far in their tenure they’ve got it right more often than not.

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Selectors face tricky headache when AB de Villiers returns for India series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) convener of selectors Linda Zondi has admitted that finding a suitable place for Quinton de Kock in the Test batting ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Ton-up Markram makes strong case for inclusion in opening Test against Bangladesh

Highly-rated Titans batsman and captain Aiden Markram scored a fluent century in front of new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson against the Dolphins on ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Cricket SA working hard trying to secure content for Boxing Day Test

With India only expected to arrive in the country in January next year‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) are working around the clock to secure content for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Five things new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson needs to do now

Ottis Gibson had his first day on the job as South Africa’s coach on Tuesday‚ and there are only nine more before the start of the test series ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Can Bafana Bafana fill up FNB Stadium? Soccer
  2. Cautious Bangladesh will not allow themselves to be lulled them into a false ... Cricket
  3. Hougaard sole casualty of Boks' 57-0 annihilation by the All Blacks Rugby
  4. Zungu's new French club upset after reading he was the ringleader of a party in ... Soccer
  5. Net closing in on Bafana players who partied hard after Cape Verde defeat Soccer

Latest Videos

Police attacked in gang ridden Hanover Park
Chef Benny shares his kitchen hacks

Related articles

  1. Selectors face tricky headache when AB de Villiers returns for India series Cricket
  2. CSA works on Boxing Day Test Cricket
  3. Injuries put skids on Proteas' bowlers Cricket
  4. Gibson to maintain status quo Cricket
  5. Ton-up Markram makes strong case for inclusion in opening Test against ... Cricket
  6. Cricket SA working hard trying to secure content for Boxing Day Test Cricket
  7. Philander will be noticeable absentee from first Test against Bangladesh Cricket
  8. Five things new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson needs to do now Cricket
  9. New Proteas coach Gibson warns his players not to take Bangladesh lightly Cricket
  10. Gibson commits to continuing Cricket SA's transformation agenda Cricket
X