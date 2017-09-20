Cricket

Theunis de Bruyn makes a case for his Proteas selection in Bloemfontein

20 September 2017 - 17:58 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Theunis de Bruyn (C) of VKB Knights during day 1 of the Sunfoil 4-Day Series match between VKB Knights and WSB Cape Cobras at Mangaung Oval on September 19, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

While newly installed national team coach Ottis Gibson along with selectors Linda Zondi and Hussein Manack watched the Highveld Lions chase leather at the Wanderers‚ Knights top-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn made a compelling case for his selection in Bloemfontein.

In the Knights/Cape Cobras clash where the home side racked up a massive first innings total after bowling out the visitors cheaply‚ De Bruyn compiled a commanding 195 against an attack comprising of Dane Paterson‚ Lizaad Williams and Dane Piedt as the defending Sunfoil Series champions imposed themselves on the hapless Cobras.

De Bruyn's controlled knock was made off only 259 balls and contained 24 fours and one six.

With JP Duminy vacating a middle-order spot due to his unexpected retirement and the opening berth being up for grabs due to Heino Kuhn's injury recovery and indifferent form during the tour of England‚ the first round of the 2017/18 Sunfoil Series has become one of the most important rounds of domestic cricket in recent history.

Stephen Cook was also in action for the Lions and was his tentative self.

He was dropped on 20 by Warriors wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin off Sisanda Magala as he was under pressure to respond to the first day 100 compiled by Titans captain and future Proteas prospect Aiden Markram against the Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

He didn't add to his total as Magala pinned him leg before in his next over.

While Cook is vastly experience‚ his inability to shake off his poor starts came back to haunt him and could lead to his continued exclusion from the test squad when it's announced on Friday.

He was never quite convincing in his stay as the Warriors bowlers were able to generate movement from what looked like docile surface.

Magala and Lutho Sipamla were particularly impressive and troubled the batsmen with their pace and carry.

The Warriors also had the benefit of having 503 runs to play with after contrastingly impressive centuries from Edward Moore and Jon-Jon Smuts and an accomplished 94 from David White allowed the Warriors to run roughshod over the Lions.

Kagiso Rabada‚ who toiled manfully without much success‚ had figures of 0/59 from 27 overs while youngster Wiaan Mulder took 4/70 from 24 overs.

- TimesLIVE

