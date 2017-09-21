Highveld Lions coach Geoffrey Toyana gave newly installed Proteas coach Ottis Gibson a glowing endorsement‚ saying Cricket South Africa made a good decision by appointing his former team mate.

Gibson and Toyana were teammates at Gauteng in the 2001/02 season and they find themselves reunited at coaching level.

Toyana said Gibson has what it takes to take the Proteas to the next level and will do everything possible at franchise level to help him succeed.

“It's been a great decision by CSA to get someone from outside to see whether he can take us somewhere.

"With what he's said in the media‚ he is talking the truth and he's saying all the right things.

"He's the type of coach we need in terms of bringing fresh thinking and he comes in as an outsider‚” Toyana said.

“He's gone out in the media and said he wants to talk to all the franchise coaches because we know the players better than he does.

"It's also important for us as franchise coaches to talk to him and ensure we give him all the support he needs. It's an important relationship from a cricketing perspective.

"We're excited to see what's going to happen over the next six months. After all‚ our role as franchise coaches is to produce players for the national team.”

Gibson's first week as Proteas coach has seen him move between SuperSport Park and the Wanderers where the Highveld Lions‚ Warriors‚ Titans and Dolphins have been in action.

The Proteas contingent at the Titans‚ with the exception of Morne Morkel‚ eased themselves back into four-day action with youngster Aiden Markram making the biggest impression with his first day 117 against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins were 232/6 in response to the Titans' 451/7 declared.

Knights top-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn probably made the most steps towards cementing a place in the Test squad for the Bangladesh series with his 195 against the Cape Cobras in Bloemfontein as the defending champions went to bed on 551/4 on day two in response to the Cobras 158 all out.

Lions opener Stephen Cook wilted in the heat of Sisanda Magala's ferociously fast bowling‚ making 20 as the Lions responded to the Warriors' 503/9 declared with 91/2.

Toyana understands the mandate and pressure Gibson will be under to deliver for the national team‚ especially after taking a highly fractured but talented West Indies to the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup title.

Toyana said Gibson's history with the West Indies and the difficult politics that comes with coaching the West Indies makes him the perfect candidate to deal with the special set of politics that comes with South African cricket.

“Gibson has massive experience and he played here in the late 1990's so I know he understands what's happening with South African cricket.

"From the outside with him looking in‚ he has found and spoken to people about our country's politics and that's very important‚” Toyana said.

“It's also important for us coaches to have that open door policy when it comes to Ottis just to help.

"If he has any questions he needs to ask‚ I think us as the six franchise coaches have to make sure we share all the information we have.”

