Russell Domingo has spoken candidly about losing the Proteas coaching job‚ describing it as a huge weight off his shoulders.

Domingo‚ who has been with the senior national team for four years‚ admitted that coaching the Proteas was a high-pressure job that came with its fair share of challenges and pleasures.

“Coaching the national team is definitely a high-pressure job and definitely I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders‚" he said.

"I have loved my time being the national team coach for four years but to be honest it wears you down.”

Domingo is preparing the South Africa Invitation XI to play a three-day tour match against Bangladesh at Willowmoore Park in Benoni starting on Thursday.

“I have been doing this head coaching job now for almost 10 years non-stop and it is nice to get away from that type of pressure and re-invent myself as a coach‚" he said.

"I am in a good space at the moment and looking forward to this next chapter of my coaching career where I will be working with the younger players at the CSA academy and South Africa A.”

Asked what he has been up to in the past few weeks‚ Domingo said he has enjoyed every moment of doing daddy chores at home‚ spending time with his family and fishing.