Cricket

Markram almost certain to be handed his debut against Bangladesh

21 September 2017 - 21:15 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at SuperSport Park
Titans captain Aiden Markram has made a strong case for himself to be included in the first Test against Bangladesh starting on September 28.
Titans captain Aiden Markram has made a strong case for himself to be included in the first Test against Bangladesh starting on September 28.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Expected Proteas opening pair of Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram against Bangladesh in the first Test in Potchefstroom next week produced a scintillating partnership of 184 on the third day of the Sunfoil Series match between the Titans and Dolphins in Centurion on Thursday.

Most of their second innings partnership, which helped the home side to declare in the third session on 295/4 with a lead of 429, was watched by new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson and convener of selectors Linda Zondi.

At stumps, Dolphins were 27/3 after the demise of Sarel Erwee , Senuran Muthusamy and Mthokozisi Shezi which left them needing a mammoth 403 to win with seven wickets in hand including those of Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Cody Chetty, who were unbeaten on six and naught respectively.

Markram, who scored 119 in the first innings, was dismissed early on in the third session on 87 off 89 balls from the bowling of Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj to deny him what could have been a rare feat of scoring back to back centuries in First Class cricket.

Elgar, who was dismissed for a disappointing 21 off 48 balls in the first innings on Tuesday, redeemed himself with a patient 139 off 164 balls which included fifteen boundaries and two maximums before he was removed by Robbie Frylinck.

Elgar’s hundred arrived just before 4pm from 134 deliveries and it included thirteen boundaries as the Titans continued to tighten their grip on what was a good batting surface at SuperSport Park.

As result of his highly impressive performances of the last two innings against the Dolphins, it is almost certain now that Markram will be handed his debut against Bangladesh next week.

Last week, the former South Africa U19 captain smashed 134 off just 110 balls, including fifteen boundaries and three maximums, to help the Titans to a 71 runs victory over the Lions in the pre-season Momentum ekasi Challenge played in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

When Titans declared with 23 overs left in the day, Henry Davids was yet to score after the quick dismissals of Tony de Zorzi on 57 and Quinton de Kock on a duck both from the bowling of Muthusamy.

In their chase, Dolphins lost Erwee for five from the bowling of Malusi Siboto while Morne Morkel trapped Muthusamy for lbw on eight and Shezi on two as the visitors faced a mountain to climb to save the match.

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Morkel will consider Kolpak deal if he's not part of SA coach Gibson’s plans for the 2019 World Cup

Morne Morkel will consider a Kolpak deal next year if he is not part of coach Ottis Gibson’s plans for the 2019 World Cup in England.
Sport
6 hours ago

Gibson's history with West Indies makes him perfect candidate, says Toyana

Highveld Lions coach Geoffrey Toyana gave newly installed Proteas coach Ottis Gibson a glowing endorsement‚ saying Cricket South Africa made a good ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Losing my job as Proteas coach was a huge weight off my shoulders‚ says Russell Domingo

Russell Domingo has spoken candidly about losing the Proteas coaching job‚ describing it as a huge weight off his shoulders.
Sport
10 hours ago

Little to cheer South African cricket fans this festive season

The New Year won’t be happy for cricket-minded South Africans‚ and all they will get for Christmas is a Boxing Day charade.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Markram almost certain to be handed his debut against Bangladesh Cricket
  2. Chiefs vs Pirates derby forced to play second fiddle to circus at FNB Stadium Soccer
  3. Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations Soccer
  4. Pollard included in Blue Bulls' match-day 22 after unexpected twist of fate Rugby
  5. Injured Prince Nxumalo to miss Ajax's tricky trip to Baroka FC Soccer

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language

Related articles

  1. Morkel will consider Kolpak deal if he's not part of SA coach Gibson’s plans ... Cricket
  2. Gibson's history with West Indies makes him perfect candidate, says Toyana Cricket
  3. Losing my job as Proteas coach was a huge weight off my shoulders‚ says Russell ... Cricket
  4. Little to cheer South African cricket fans this festive season Cricket
  5. Theunis de Bruyn makes a case for his Proteas selection in Bloemfontein Cricket
  6. Cricket-mad Afghan fans flock to T20 match despite violence Cricket
  7. Cautious Bangladesh will not allow themselves to be lulled them into a false ... Cricket
  8. Gibson receives glowing endorsement from Proteas predecessor Domingo Cricket
  9. The case for capping new Titans captain Aiden Markram Cricket
  10. Selectors face tricky headache when AB de Villiers returns for India series Cricket
X