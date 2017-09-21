Markram almost certain to be handed his debut against Bangladesh

Expected Proteas opening pair of Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram against Bangladesh in the first Test in Potchefstroom next week produced a scintillating partnership of 184 on the third day of the Sunfoil Series match between the Titans and Dolphins in Centurion on Thursday.

Most of their second innings partnership, which helped the home side to declare in the third session on 295/4 with a lead of 429, was watched by new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson and convener of selectors Linda Zondi.

At stumps, Dolphins were 27/3 after the demise of Sarel Erwee , Senuran Muthusamy and Mthokozisi Shezi which left them needing a mammoth 403 to win with seven wickets in hand including those of Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Cody Chetty, who were unbeaten on six and naught respectively.

Markram, who scored 119 in the first innings, was dismissed early on in the third session on 87 off 89 balls from the bowling of Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj to deny him what could have been a rare feat of scoring back to back centuries in First Class cricket.

Elgar, who was dismissed for a disappointing 21 off 48 balls in the first innings on Tuesday, redeemed himself with a patient 139 off 164 balls which included fifteen boundaries and two maximums before he was removed by Robbie Frylinck.

Elgar’s hundred arrived just before 4pm from 134 deliveries and it included thirteen boundaries as the Titans continued to tighten their grip on what was a good batting surface at SuperSport Park.

As result of his highly impressive performances of the last two innings against the Dolphins, it is almost certain now that Markram will be handed his debut against Bangladesh next week.

Last week, the former South Africa U19 captain smashed 134 off just 110 balls, including fifteen boundaries and three maximums, to help the Titans to a 71 runs victory over the Lions in the pre-season Momentum ekasi Challenge played in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

When Titans declared with 23 overs left in the day, Henry Davids was yet to score after the quick dismissals of Tony de Zorzi on 57 and Quinton de Kock on a duck both from the bowling of Muthusamy.

In their chase, Dolphins lost Erwee for five from the bowling of Malusi Siboto while Morne Morkel trapped Muthusamy for lbw on eight and Shezi on two as the visitors faced a mountain to climb to save the match.

