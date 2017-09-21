Cricket

Morkel will consider Kolpak deal if he's not part of SA coach Gibson’s plans for the 2019 World Cup

21 September 2017 - 15:32 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Titans and Proteas' fast bowler Morne Morkel at SuperSport Park in Ceturion, South Africa, on Thursday 21 September 2017.
Titans and Proteas' fast bowler Morne Morkel at SuperSport Park in Ceturion, South Africa, on Thursday 21 September 2017.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

Morne Morkel will consider a Kolpak deal next year if he is not part of coach Ottis Gibson’s plans for the 2019 World Cup in England.

Speaking at SuperSport Park where he is playing for the Titans in the Sunfoil Series four-day match against the Dolphins‚ the experienced fast bowler said he would have a conversation with Gibson to get clarity on a few things before making a decision.

“I am 32 and it is one of the conversations I am going to have with Ottis to find out where I fit in with white ball cricket‚ and if there are any plans for me in 2019‚" said Morkel‚ also adding that his place in the Test side is not guaranteed when Vernon Philander‚ Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada are fit.

"Are they going to look to rebuild for the World Cup?

"I need to see what is going to happen. Am I going to miss out?

“I don’t know when they are going to make the shift of bringing in younger players‚ those are all the things that must be communicated.

"As long as there is communications and things are clear‚ I can’t afford to sit on the sidelines for the next two years and not play cricket.

"It is all about timing and communication.

"I need to know what is their thinking for the next two years.

"I have a one-year contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA).”

Morkel‚ who has represented South Africa in 78 Tests‚ 112 ODIs and 44 T20s‚ said communication between all the parties is important as he needs to consider all his options.

“Obviously you need to look at options.

"The most important thing is communication from the top to create a situation where we know where we stand.

"That is the main thing that we ask for as players.

"At the end of the day as a cricketer you need to look at the options because we have a life span. But if there is communication and you know where you stand‚ then it is easier for everyone.”

Morkel has pledged his full attention to spending summer with the Proteas‚ which includes clashes against Bangladesh (starting on Thursday in Potchfstroom)‚ India and Australia.

“If my time is up and they want to move on‚ unfortunately that will be it.

"At the moment‚ I can only work hard and fight for my spot in the team.

"This is a cutthroat environment.

"There are a lot of guys knocking on the door but it’s a nice thing because it keeps me motivated and working hard.

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gibson's history with West Indies makes him perfect candidate, says Toyana

Highveld Lions coach Geoffrey Toyana gave newly installed Proteas coach Ottis Gibson a glowing endorsement‚ saying Cricket South Africa made a good ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Losing my job as Proteas coach was a huge weight off my shoulders‚ says Russell Domingo

Russell Domingo has spoken candidly about losing the Proteas coaching job‚ describing it as a huge weight off his shoulders.
Sport
6 hours ago

Little to cheer South African cricket fans this festive season

The New Year won’t be happy for cricket-minded South Africans‚ and all they will get for Christmas is a Boxing Day charade.
Sport
21 hours ago

Theunis de Bruyn makes a case for his Proteas selection in Bloemfontein

While newly installed national team coach Ottis Gibson along with selectors Linda Zondi and Hussein Manack watched the Highveld Lions chase leather ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Cricket-mad Afghan fans flock to T20 match despite violence

Afghan soldier Ehsanullah waves a national flag as he dances half-naked in the stands of Kabul's main cricket ground -- one of thousands of fans ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs vs Pirates derby forced to play second fiddle to circus at FNB Stadium Soccer
  2. Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations Soccer
  3. Pollard included in Blue Bulls' match-day 22 after unexpected twist of fate Rugby
  4. Injured Prince Nxumalo to miss Ajax's tricky trip to Baroka FC Soccer
  5. Morkel will consider Kolpak deal if he's not part of SA coach Gibson’s plans ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language

Related articles

  1. Gibson's history with West Indies makes him perfect candidate, says Toyana Cricket
  2. Losing my job as Proteas coach was a huge weight off my shoulders‚ says Russell ... Cricket
  3. Little to cheer South African cricket fans this festive season Cricket
  4. Theunis de Bruyn makes a case for his Proteas selection in Bloemfontein Cricket
  5. Cricket-mad Afghan fans flock to T20 match despite violence Cricket
  6. Cautious Bangladesh will not allow themselves to be lulled them into a false ... Cricket
  7. Gibson receives glowing endorsement from Proteas predecessor Domingo Cricket
  8. The case for capping new Titans captain Aiden Markram Cricket
  9. Selectors face tricky headache when AB de Villiers returns for India series Cricket
  10. CSA works on Boxing Day Test Cricket
  11. Injuries put skids on Proteas' bowlers Cricket
X