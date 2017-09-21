Morne Morkel will consider a Kolpak deal next year if he is not part of coach Ottis Gibson’s plans for the 2019 World Cup in England.

Speaking at SuperSport Park where he is playing for the Titans in the Sunfoil Series four-day match against the Dolphins‚ the experienced fast bowler said he would have a conversation with Gibson to get clarity on a few things before making a decision.

“I am 32 and it is one of the conversations I am going to have with Ottis to find out where I fit in with white ball cricket‚ and if there are any plans for me in 2019‚" said Morkel‚ also adding that his place in the Test side is not guaranteed when Vernon Philander‚ Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada are fit.

"Are they going to look to rebuild for the World Cup?

"I need to see what is going to happen. Am I going to miss out?

“I don’t know when they are going to make the shift of bringing in younger players‚ those are all the things that must be communicated.

"As long as there is communications and things are clear‚ I can’t afford to sit on the sidelines for the next two years and not play cricket.

"It is all about timing and communication.

"I need to know what is their thinking for the next two years.

"I have a one-year contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA).”

Morkel‚ who has represented South Africa in 78 Tests‚ 112 ODIs and 44 T20s‚ said communication between all the parties is important as he needs to consider all his options.

“Obviously you need to look at options.

"The most important thing is communication from the top to create a situation where we know where we stand.

"That is the main thing that we ask for as players.

"At the end of the day as a cricketer you need to look at the options because we have a life span. But if there is communication and you know where you stand‚ then it is easier for everyone.”

Morkel has pledged his full attention to spending summer with the Proteas‚ which includes clashes against Bangladesh (starting on Thursday in Potchfstroom)‚ India and Australia.

“If my time is up and they want to move on‚ unfortunately that will be it.

"At the moment‚ I can only work hard and fight for my spot in the team.

"This is a cutthroat environment.

"There are a lot of guys knocking on the door but it’s a nice thing because it keeps me motivated and working hard.

- TimesLIVE