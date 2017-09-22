Bangladesh want to show the world they can play in SA conditions
How the Senwes Park pitch is going to play out in Potchefstroom during the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh next week is anyone’s guess‚ but the visitors are prepared any eventuality.
During the Africa T20 Pool B matches that were played at the venue two weeks ago‚ the pitch did not offer much assistance for the fast bowlers and if that trend continues it may play right into the hands of the Bangladeshis.
Proteas team management have probably requested the stadium curator to prepare a seamer-friendly wicket and Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim said his side will be ready for any challenge.
“Obviously we will prefer a flat track‚” he said with a wry smile.
“But we know that when you are playing in South Africa all the visiting teams face difficulties because the pitches tend to be quick. Over the past four years there are a couple of guys in team who have put their hands up on different conditions and we will have to acclimatise.”
Rahim added that Bangladesh have prepared to play on quick pitches in Potchefstroom and in Bloemfontein in the second Test but that he believes spin is also going to play a part.
“We have a couple of spinners in our team and in these conditions spin will surely play a key role because sometimes the ball may grip or skid. If the wicket offers us a little bit of spin I think we will exploit that‚” he said.
“The boys have done very well with the younger players mixing well with the seniors and everybody knows their responsibilities. We know our conditions at home but have a very serious challenge overseas where we have often struggled.
“But not so long ago we managed to beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka which gave us a lot of confidence and if we continue to play away series we will only get better.
“There are a couple of guys who played in the last Test in South Africa‚ including myself‚ in this team and we have good memories of having good innings and touring this country even though we did not win any matches. Players are eager to do well and show the world that we can do better in these conditions.”
