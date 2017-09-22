How the Senwes Park pitch is going to play out in Potchefstroom during the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh next week is anyone’s guess‚ but the visitors are prepared any eventuality.

During the Africa T20 Pool B matches that were played at the venue two weeks ago‚ the pitch did not offer much assistance for the fast bowlers and if that trend continues it may play right into the hands of the Bangladeshis.

Proteas team management have probably requested the stadium curator to prepare a seamer-friendly wicket and Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim said his side will be ready for any challenge.