Titans chief executive Jacques Faul has revealed that 22-year old Proteas batsman Aiden Markram could have been lost to South African cricket a few years ago.

Speaking shortly after Markram was confirmed as SA's new Test opening partner to Dean Elgar on Friday‚ Faul said the batsman turned down several overseas offers despite the fact that he was further down in the batting pecking order at the Titans.

“He had options to go and play overseas but he decided to stay and fight for his place in the Titans first team. I only have respect for him because he persisted here with us with guys like Heino Kuhn‚ Dean Elgar and Theunis de Bruyn ahead of him‚” said a proud Faul.

“He only got his chance under (Titans coach) Mark Boucher when De Bruyn left us and his patience and belief in his abilities have been hugely rewarded.

“Boucher must get a lot of credit for believing and giving Aiden opportunities last year‚ which he grabbed with both hands by performing on the domestic scene.

“We are proud of him as a franchise and we hope that he will make a meaningful contribution to the country while at the same time becoming a better player and human being.”

Former Proteas coach Russell Domingo‚ who took Markram on the tough tour to England earlier this year‚ even though he did not play‚ said the youngster deserves a his call-up to the senior national team.

“On the weight of his runs‚ he definitely deserves his call-up‚” said Domingo who is currently coaching the South African Invitation XI against Bangladesh in a four day tour match in Benoni.

“What I have seen is a very mature young man and someone who has good leadership qualities. I have not seen him play too many games but in nets situations he is a hard worker.

“He still have a few technical things to work on because he is a Highveld batter but he is always looking to improve all the time and I see a big things for him in the game.

Domingo added that the selectors need to persist with Markram even though he may initially struggle to find his footing on the international scene.

“When you bring in older players‚ generally you give them less time. When you have a Heino Kuhn or Stephen Cook‚ you hope that they make an immediate impact but when you bring in a younger player like Markram you must stick with them for longer‚” Domingo said.

“I am assuming that if Aiden does not get 150 in the next 10 Tests we must still stick with him because he is young and we are investing in the future. We have to persist with him‚ he must open the batting for the next 10 years if possible.”