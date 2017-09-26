Cricket

Kagiso Rabada not too bothered by cricket's new rules

26 September 2017 - 18:00 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
South African bowler Kagiso Rabada, left, celebrates the dismissal of England batsman Joe Root.
South African bowler Kagiso Rabada, left, celebrates the dismissal of England batsman Joe Root.
Image: AFP

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada is not too bothered by the new International Cricket Committee (ICC) rules that come into effect on Thursday.

Speaking from Senwes Park on Tuesday as Proteas stepped up their preparations for the first test against Bangladesh on Thursday‚ Rabada said his focus is on his game and not on things he cannot control.

“I am not too sure how other players will feel about the changes to the rules but I am not too fussed about them‚" he said.

"They are rules at the end of the day but they don’t equip or stop you from performing.

"I will take it every game as it comes and not focus too much on the rules.”

Thursday’s match in Potchefstroom is only the second test to be played at the North West venue and Rabada admitted that he did not have an idea of how the pitch is going to play out.

“Normally at franchise cricket it’s a good wicket which is good to bat on and an extremely quick outfield.

"There is something in the wicket for the bowlers with good bounce and pace in it.

"So‚ I guess we will have to wait and see how it plays out during the Test match.”

Rabada and Morne Morkel will lead the South African fast bowling attack with the assistance of Duane Olivier.

He said the absence of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander will not negatively affect them.

“Dale has not been around for a while and he has proven over a long period of time that he is a key player for us.

"Together with Vernon Philander they are world class bowlers‚ but we do have guys who are up and coming and this will be a test to see whether we can do it without them or not.

"Looking at it‚ I am pretty confident that we can.”

The South Africans started working with new coach Ottis Gibson this week and Rabada said he has been insightful and he has not changed most of the things they have been doing under Russell Domingo.

“We have gotten together under a new coach and you can almost tell that this is a new beginning.

"But‚ we have the same technical team and only a few couple of new faces in the team.

"We also have the same old coaching stuff but we are settling in and I hope that this game will be help.

"In international cricket you can’t take any side lightly.

"Bangladesh have been playing well and we are going to take this game seriously.”

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cricket's new rules won't curb bad behaviour

Fiery fast bowlers letting fly at dashing or defiant batsmen is the most compelling part of test cricket’s plot‚ the distillation of the game to its ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Walsh looking forward to reunion with old pal Gibson in Potchefstroom

SA coach Ottis Gibson is looking forward to a reunion with Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh when the two nations meet in the first Test in ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Elgar hopes to create stability with new Test partner Markram

Senior Proteas opener Dean Elgar is hoping to create stability with new Test partner Aiden Markram that will last for a number of seasons.
Sport
1 day ago

Markram bracing himself for a bumpy ride

Aiden Markram does not have a clue how far his career will go with the Proteas but what he knows is that he is going to have to fasten his seatbelt ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Khoza blames fans' impatience for decision to allow Tinkler to leave Pirates Soccer
  2. Boks will improve as a result of All Blacks experience‚ says Smith Rugby
  3. Kagiso Rabada not too bothered by cricket's new rules Cricket
  4. Neymar fit to face Bayern, penalty row with Cavani resurfaces Soccer
  5. SABC angers boxers‚ trainers‚ promoters‚ Boxing SA officials Sport

Latest Videos

'Zuma is an elite predator': SACP’s Solly Mapaila speaks at Cosatu briefing
Dudu Myeni is a 'one-woman tornado’, says Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali

Related articles

  1. Cricket's new rules won't curb bad behaviour Sport
  2. Walsh looking forward to reunion with old pal Gibson in Potchefstroom Cricket
  3. Elgar hopes to create stability with new Test partner Markram Cricket
  4. Markram bracing himself for a bumpy ride Cricket
  5. Faf is a fine captain, but how does he remain one? Sport
  6. Proteas ready for pitched battle in Potch Sport
  7. You dream of this as a little boy‚ says Proteas' new opener Markram Cricket
  8. Proteas' new opener Markram was 'almost lost to SA cricket' Cricket
  9. Proteas selectors confirm popular choice of Markram Cricket
  10. Morne van Wyk would return to Afghanistan despite suicide bomber Cricket
  11. Bangladesh want to show the world they can play in SA conditions Cricket
X