Bangladesh left-handed opener Sarkar doubtful for first Test against SA

Bangladesh left-handed opener Soumya Sarkar is doubtful for the first Test against South Africa in Potchefstroom on Thursday and does not appear to have fully recovered from a shoulder injury.

Sarkar trained with the rest of his team-mates on Wednesday afternoon but showed signs of discomfort while doing fielding duties.

The good news for the visitors is that influential batsman Tamim Iqbal has fully recovered from his injury.

Iqbal suffered a scare when he retired hurt with a thigh injury during the tour match against the South African Invitation XI in Benoni last week.

But according to captain Mushfiqur Rahim‚ he is looking good.

“He is looking very good and hopefully tomorrow (Thursday) he will be alright to play if nothing happens in today’s (Wednesday’s) training session.

"That is great news for us‚” Rahim said during his pre-match press conference at Senwes Park on Wednesday.

With South Africa having asked for a wicket that has pace and bounce‚ the Bangladeshi will have to acclimatise quickly and Rahim said it is a welcome challenge.

“Our next challenge is to do well abroad because we have done well at home.

"We have not done that bad abroad because in Sri Lanka we drew the series‚ in India we were competitive and in NZ we were very good in the first Test.

"We need to play session by session and be competitive every ball throughout the five days against South Africa.

"That is our main focus because we want to play good and we have the ability to play well in these conditions as well.”

Rahim lamented the unavailability of Shakib Al Hasan all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan but said his absence is an opportunity for other players to stake a claim in the side.

“We have a couple of great players in our side and Igbal is one of them.

"Unfortunately‚ Al Hasan is not here and we are definitely going to miss him.

"But in his place there are a few guys who will come in and hopefully will put their hands up.

"They are capable of doing well in these conditions.

"In this group we are confident and hopefully we will give a great show against South Africa.”

