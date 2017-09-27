Cricket

Bangladesh left-handed opener Sarkar doubtful for first Test against SA

27 September 2017 - 17:23 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bangladesh left-handed opener Soumya Sarkar speaks at a press conference at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Wednesday 27 September 2017.
Bangladesh left-handed opener Soumya Sarkar speaks at a press conference at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Wednesday 27 September 2017.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

Bangladesh left-handed opener Soumya Sarkar is doubtful for the first Test against South Africa in Potchefstroom on Thursday and does not appear to have fully recovered from a shoulder injury.

Sarkar trained with the rest of his team-mates on Wednesday afternoon but showed signs of discomfort while doing fielding duties.

The good news for the visitors is that influential batsman Tamim Iqbal has fully recovered from his injury.

Iqbal suffered a scare when he retired hurt with a thigh injury during the tour match against the South African Invitation XI in Benoni last week.

But according to captain Mushfiqur Rahim‚ he is looking good.

“He is looking very good and hopefully tomorrow (Thursday) he will be alright to play if nothing happens in today’s (Wednesday’s) training session.

"That is great news for us‚” Rahim said during his pre-match press conference at Senwes Park on Wednesday.

With South Africa having asked for a wicket that has pace and bounce‚ the Bangladeshi will have to acclimatise quickly and Rahim said it is a welcome challenge.

“Our next challenge is to do well abroad because we have done well at home.

"We have not done that bad abroad because in Sri Lanka we drew the series‚ in India we were competitive and in NZ we were very good in the first Test.

"We need to play session by session and be competitive every ball throughout the five days against South Africa.

"That is our main focus because we want to play good and we have the ability to play well in these conditions as well.”

Rahim lamented the unavailability of Shakib Al Hasan all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan but said his absence is an opportunity for other players to stake a claim in the side.

“We have a couple of great players in our side and Igbal is one of them.

"Unfortunately‚ Al Hasan is not here and we are definitely going to miss him.

"But in his place there are a few guys who will come in and hopefully will put their hands up.

"They are capable of doing well in these conditions.

"In this group we are confident and hopefully we will give a great show against South Africa.”

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Philander’s injury rules him out of second Test against Bangladesh

Vernon Philander’s lower back injury has ruled him out of the second test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein on October 6.
Sport
2 hours ago

Forget all the noise outside‚ Proteas captain Du Plessis tells Markram

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has advised opening batsman Aiden Markram to forget all the noise outside as he prepares to make his Test debut ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Injured Ben Stokes named in Ashes squad despite arrest

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was named on Wednesday in a 16-man squad for the Ashes tour to Australia despite being arrested earlier in the week ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Rabada 'not fussed' by new rules

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso "KG" Rabada is not too bothered by the new International Cricket Committee (ICC) rules that come into effect on Thursday.
Sport
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Da Gama lost SA Under-23 job after Baxter's decision not to keep him on Bafana ... Soccer
  2. Proteas hold all the aces against Bangladesh Cricket
  3. Durban discarded as Test venue for India series Cricket
  4. Jordaan shoots down talk of SA stepping in as emergency CHAN-2018 hosts Soccer
  5. All we can do now is wait until RWC 2023 bid is named‚ says Nxesi Rugby

Latest Videos

#CosatuStrike marchers: 'We are ready for Ramaphosa
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou

Related articles

  1. Philander’s injury rules him out of second Test against Bangladesh Cricket
  2. Forget all the noise outside‚ Proteas captain Du Plessis tells Markram Cricket
  3. Injured Ben Stokes named in Ashes squad despite arrest Cricket
  4. Rabada 'not fussed' by new rules Cricket
  5. Kagiso Rabada not too bothered by cricket's new rules Cricket
  6. Cricket's new rules won't curb bad behaviour Sport
  7. Walsh looking forward to reunion with old pal Gibson in Potchefstroom Cricket
  8. Elgar hopes to create stability with new Test partner Markram Cricket
  9. Markram bracing himself for a bumpy ride Cricket
  10. Faf is a fine captain, but how does he remain one? Sport
X