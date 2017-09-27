Cricket

Forget all the noise outside‚ Proteas captain Du Plessis tells Markram

27 September 2017 - 15:15 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Senwes Park
Aiden Markram of the Proteas throws the ball during the South African national mens cricket team training session and press conference at Senwes Park on September 27, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Aiden Markram of the Proteas throws the ball during the South African national mens cricket team training session and press conference at Senwes Park on September 27, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has advised opening batsman Aiden Markram to forget all the noise outside as he prepares to make his Test debut against Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

The 22-year old Markram will open the batting with his Titans team-mate Dean Elgar and Du Plessis said it was important for him to stay focused on the job at hand.

“Enough has been said about Aiden in the past week or so and we know that he is a quality cricketer with youth on his side‚" De Plessis said.

"For me‚ it is important that he doesn’t listen too much to the things that are being said out there about him.

"It is really important for him to stay focused on the fact that he is just playing another game and walking out to play as he would for the Titans‚” said Du Plessis in his pre-match press conference at Senwes Park on Wednesday.

Du Plessis‚ who hinted that Dolphins all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo may also make his Test debut against the Tigers‚ added that Markram must take everything in his stride in the build-up to the Test match.

“He must make sure that there is no extra pressure on him‚ and in fact‚ try to take all that away from him.

"He must be as comfortable as possible with the knowledge that he is going to play for South Africa.

"He must have the freedom to go out there and just play his normal game.

“He has a very good shoulder on his head and I think someone like that generally learns quickly and if there was one or two things that he was going to learn in international cricket‚ he will make those decisions quickly.

"Players like that generally step-up to international cricket a lot quicker.”

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Injured Ben Stokes named in Ashes squad despite arrest

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was named on Wednesday in a 16-man squad for the Ashes tour to Australia despite being arrested earlier in the week ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Rabada 'not fussed' by new rules

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso "KG" Rabada is not too bothered by the new International Cricket Committee (ICC) rules that come into effect on Thursday.
Sport
9 hours ago

Kagiso Rabada not too bothered by cricket's new rules

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada is not too bothered by the new International Cricket Committee (ICC) rules that come into effect on Thursday.
Sport
22 hours ago

Cricket's new rules won't curb bad behaviour

Fiery fast bowlers letting fly at dashing or defiant batsmen is the most compelling part of test cricket’s plot‚ the distillation of the game to its ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jordaan shoots down talk of SA stepping in as emergency CHAN-2018 hosts Soccer
  2. Forget all the noise outside‚ Proteas captain Du Plessis tells Markram Cricket
  3. Benni McCarthy ready to take selection gamble in Cape Town derby Soccer
  4. WATCH | Five reasons why Boks should be confident of beating the Aussies in ... Rugby
  5. Face of LA2028 braced for brave new world Sport

Latest Videos

"I'll fix the mess" of North Korea: Trump
#CosatuStrike marchers: 'We are ready for Ramaphosa

Related articles

  1. Injured Ben Stokes named in Ashes squad despite arrest Cricket
  2. Rabada 'not fussed' by new rules Cricket
  3. Kagiso Rabada not too bothered by cricket's new rules Cricket
  4. Cricket's new rules won't curb bad behaviour Sport
  5. Walsh looking forward to reunion with old pal Gibson in Potchefstroom Cricket
  6. Elgar hopes to create stability with new Test partner Markram Cricket
  7. Markram bracing himself for a bumpy ride Cricket
  8. Faf is a fine captain, but how does he remain one? Sport
  9. Proteas ready for pitched battle in Potch Sport
  10. You dream of this as a little boy‚ says Proteas' new opener Markram Cricket
X