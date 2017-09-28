Cricket

Haroon Lorgat and Cricket SA appear to have parted ways

28 September 2017 - 10:18 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Senwes Park
Cricket SA CEO Haroon Lorgat during the CSA Sponsors Forum at Simola Hotel and Golf Course on July 25, 2017 in Knysna, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and chief executive Haroon Lorgat appear to have parted ways after it emerged on Thursday morning that the two parties are set to announce a shock separation agreement in the coming days.

Highly placed insiders in the CSA board told TimesLIVE it was a decision that had to be taken for the sake of the organisation‚ but they did not divulge further details.

It is believed there is tension between Lorgat and the board.

“For obvious reasons I can’t go into the details but it is true that the two parties have reached a separation agreement which is being taken care of by legal people and an announcement will be made in the coming days‚” the insider said.

The insider also said Lorgat's departure was not discussed during a meeting between the board and franchise owners in Johannesburg this week.

Lorgat could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Earlier this year‚ (CSA) denied reports that the board asked Lorgat to resign as a result of a fallout with chief financial officer Nassai Appiah.

Lorgat joined CSA from 1 August 2013 despite furious objections from the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and he is credited with bringing financial stability to an organisation that was bleeding.

He has also been vital in the organisation of the Global T20 League‚ which is to take place in the country in November and December featuring eight franchises owned by local and overseas business people.

 - TimesLIVE

