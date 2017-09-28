LUNCH | Aiden Markram impresses on his Test debut in Potchefstroom

Aiden Markram started his Test career impressively by scoring a patient but elegant 43 off 69 balls at lunch in the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on Thursday morning.

South Africa ended the first session on 99/0 after 27 overs and it appears that Bangladesh are in for a torrid afternoon if Dean Elgar and Markram continue to pile on the runs in the remaining sessions of the day.

Supported by the experienced Elgar‚ who scored his ninth Test half century to go with his eight centuries‚ Markram impressed with some well-timed shots through the gaps and his calmness.

Elgar ended on 56 off 93 balls which included five boundaries while Markram's 43 included six boundaries.