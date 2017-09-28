TEA | Markram narrowly misses out on becoming seventh Protea to score a century on debut
Aiden Markram was run out only three runs shy of becoming the seventh South African batsman to score a century on debut just before tea of day one on the first Test here in Potchefstroom.
Proteas were in total control on 198/1 after 55 overs when they went for tea with Elgar on 101 and with Hashim Amla yet to score.
Markram’s misfortune was a result of a mix-up by his partner Dean Elgar‚ who was sitting on 99‚ when he called for a quick run only to quickly change his mind and leave the 22-year old debutant stranded.
Play is back & a boundary by Amla brings up the 200 runs for South Africa! #ProteaFire #SAvBAN #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/InVKvbESq3— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 28, 2017
When Markram walked back to the pavilion after 54.2 overs‚ Elgar dropped to his knees in total disappointment as he knew that he cost his partner the opportunity of registering his triple figures.
Despite the disappointment‚ there was something to cheer about for the South Africans as Elgar picked himself up to register his ninth Test hundred three balls later off 178 deliveries.
- TimesLIVE
