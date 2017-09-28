TEA | Markram narrowly misses out on becoming seventh Protea to score a century on debut

Aiden Markram was run out only three runs shy of becoming the seventh South African batsman to score a century on debut just before tea of day one on the first Test here in Potchefstroom.

Proteas were in total control on 198/1 after 55 overs when they went for tea with Elgar on 101 and with Hashim Amla yet to score.

Markram’s misfortune was a result of a mix-up by his partner Dean Elgar‚ who was sitting on 99‚ when he called for a quick run only to quickly change his mind and leave the 22-year old debutant stranded.