Cricket

TEA | Markram narrowly misses out on becoming seventh Protea to score a century on debut

28 September 2017 - 15:37 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Senwes Park
South African batsman Aiden Markram raises his bat as he celebrates scoring half century (50 Runs) during the first day of the first Test Match between South Africa and Bangladesh on September 28, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
South African batsman Aiden Markram raises his bat as he celebrates scoring half century (50 Runs) during the first day of the first Test Match between South Africa and Bangladesh on September 28, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Aiden Markram was run out only three runs shy of becoming the seventh South African batsman to score a century on debut just before tea of day one on the first Test here in Potchefstroom.

Proteas were in total control on 198/1 after 55 overs when they went for tea with Elgar on 101 and with Hashim Amla yet to score.

Markram’s misfortune was a result of a mix-up by his partner Dean Elgar‚ who was sitting on 99‚ when he called for a quick run only to quickly change his mind and leave the 22-year old debutant stranded.

When Markram walked back to the pavilion after 54.2 overs‚ Elgar dropped to his knees in total disappointment as he knew that he cost his partner the opportunity of registering his triple figures.

Despite the disappointment‚ there was something to cheer about for the South Africans as Elgar picked himself up to register his ninth Test hundred three balls later off 178 deliveries.

 - TimesLIVE

