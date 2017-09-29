Dean Elgar suffered personal misfortune after lunch on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh as he became 10th batsman and the first South African to be dismissed for 199 runs in Test cricket.

Elgar‚ who consolidated his position as the leading Test run scorer in this calendar year‚ top edged towards mid-wicket from where he was caught by Haque Mominul from the bowling of Rahman Mustafizur.

Having batted the rest of day one on Thursday‚ his dismissal brought an end to his 553 minutes stay at the crease where he partnered Aiden Markram‚ Hashim Amla and Temba Bavuma.

His partnership with opening partner Markram yielded 196 runs as they laid a solid foundation and together with Amla they put together 215 while his short stay with Bavuma resulted in 34 runs.