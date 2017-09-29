Elgar misses out on 200 but SA in firm control in Potchefstroom
Dean Elgar suffered personal misfortune after lunch on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh as he became 10th batsman and the first South African to be dismissed for 199 runs in Test cricket.
Elgar‚ who consolidated his position as the leading Test run scorer in this calendar year‚ top edged towards mid-wicket from where he was caught by Haque Mominul from the bowling of Rahman Mustafizur.
Having batted the rest of day one on Thursday‚ his dismissal brought an end to his 553 minutes stay at the crease where he partnered Aiden Markram‚ Hashim Amla and Temba Bavuma.
His partnership with opening partner Markram yielded 196 runs as they laid a solid foundation and together with Amla they put together 215 while his short stay with Bavuma resulted in 34 runs.
Despite Elgar’s misfortune‚ South Africa went to tea on 496/3 with captain Faf du Plessis and Bavuma grinding on the crease with respective scores of 26 and 31.
Before Elgar returned back to the pavilion‚ Amla fell in the third ball after lunch for 137 off 200 balls after a knock that included seventeen boundaries and one maximum.
Amla was caught by Mehedy Hasan at backward point from the bowling of Islam Shafiul in the 118th over and it turned out to be the 70 000th wicket in Test cricket.
With this sizeable lead‚ it may not be long before South African skipper Du Plessis declares after tea. - TimesLIVE
