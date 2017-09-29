Eben Etzebeth is not a man for small talk.

He prefers to do his conversing on a rugby field and after the humiliation in Albany two weeks ago‚ he will be at the forefront against Australia in Bloemfontein on Saturday as the Springboks attempt to restore pride.

The giant Bok lock and captain admitted that the lineout was one of several areas that fell apart as the Boks slumped to a record 57-0 defeat against their greatest rivals.

It hurt but the only way to put the lineout‚ and the record straight‚ would be to beat Australia to at least secure second on the overall standings.

“The lineouts definitely struggled‚” Etzebeth acknowledged.

“We have worked hard on it because it was a collective failure from the forwards. We have addressed that and we will take the option that is on.”

While there is no shortage of reasons for the Boks to bounce back‚ the captain is adamant that atoning for Albany is only part of their motivation.

“We’ve had two weeks to think about the big loss‚ but we have also had more time to prepare‚” Etzebeth said.

“A week in rugby is a long time because every game the ball bounces differently and there will be new challenges.

“We are definitely using the loss [against NZ] as motivation but it’s not our entire focus. We have to focus on what we do well and go back to the good rugby we played before that game.

“Set-piece is something we pride ourselves on and we want to get back to the standards we have reached.

“This game isn’t personal for me based on what happened in NZ. It’s another Test another opportunity to play for the Springboks‚ which is always special.

“It was tough to get over that result but at the start of this week we made a decision to put it behind us.

“The preparation has gone well this week and that All Black result doesn’t define us as a team.

"We are excited to get out there again and use the mentality on focusing on the next job and playing minute by minute.”

The Boks have made three changes to the starting lineup.

The Australians have also made three changes to the side that beat Argentina comfortably in their last outing.

Wing Dillyn Leyds for his first Test start for the Boks‚ flank Francois Louw and scrumhalf Ross Cronje are the other starting changes.

Leyds replaces the axed Raymond Rhule while Cronje‚ who was originally set to start against the All Blacks before illness sidelined him‚ replaces Francois Hougaard who was also cut from the squad.

Louw has been included at openside flank with Jean-Luc du Preez who started at blindside against the All Blacks dropping to the bench with Siya Kolisi swapping places on the side of the scrum.

Lock Lood de Jager falls out of the squad with Pieter-Steph du Toit preferred as the second row reserve after being used as looseforward cover two weeks ago.

Hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ who replaces Bongi Mbonambi on the bench‚ makes his first appearance for the Springboks since 2013.

Wallaby coach Michael Cheika has also made three changes to the side that comfortably saw off Argentina two weeks ago‚ as like his South African counterpart‚ he searches for answers.

Lock Izack Rodda‚ flank Jack Dempsey and wing Marika Koroibete have all earned their first starting berths.

Rodda replaces Rob Simmons in the No 4 jersey‚ Dempsey comes in ahead of the anonymous Ned Hanigan‚ and Koroibete takes over from Henry Speight on the right wing.

South Africa: 15-Andries Coetzee; 14-Dillyn Leyds‚ 13-Jesse Kriel‚ 12 Jan Serfontein‚ 11-Courtnall Skosan; 10-Elton Jantjies‚ 9-Ross Cronje; 8-Uzair Cassiem‚ 7-Francois Louw‚ 6-Siya Kolisi‚ 5-Franco Mostert‚ 4-Eben Etzebeth (capt)‚ 3-Ruan Dreyer‚ 2-Malcolm Marx‚ 1-Tendai Mtawarira. Reserves: 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ 17-Steven Kitshoff‚ 18-Trevor Nyakane‚ 19-Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 20-Jean-Luc du Preez‚ 21-Rudy Paige‚ 22-Handre Pollard‚ 23-Damian de Allende.

Australia: 15-Israel Folau; 14-Marika Koroibete‚ 13-Tevita Kuridrani‚ 12-Kurtley Beale‚ 11-Reece Hodge; 10-Bernard Foley‚ 9-Will Genia; 8-Sean McMahon‚ 7-Michael Hooper (capt)‚ 6-Jack Dempsey‚ 5-Adam Coleman‚ 4-Izack Rodda‚ 3-Sekope Kepu‚ 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau‚ 1-Scott Sio. Reserves (one to be omitted): 16-Stephen Moore‚ 17-Tom Robertson‚ 18-Allan Alaalatoa‚ 19-Rob Simmons‚ 20-Ned Hanigan‚ 21-Lukhan Tui‚ 22-Nick Phipps‚ 23-Samu Kerevi‚ 24-Henry Speight.

