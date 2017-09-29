Haroon Lorgat‚ a respected fast bowler in his playing days‚ became a skillful spinner on Friday — not of a cricket ball‚ but of words.

Lorgat used 586 of them in what was released as a “personal statement” to try and paint his tenure as Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) chief executive in the most glowing light possible.

So much so that many will wonder why CSA sacked Lorgat on Thursday.

“Dear CSA staff‚ cricket family and stakeholders; friends and the media‚” Lorgat begins.

“By now you would have learnt the news that I have agreed with the CSA board to step down as the chief executive of CSA.

“It’s been a tough few days as I faced the prospect of moving on from my role at CSA at a time when cricket in this country is strong and entering an exciting new era with the forthcoming T20 Global League [T20GL].”

That would be the same tournament that is losing money‚ has seen a change in the ownership of one of its franchises and awkward questions asked about the suitability of other owners‚ and has yet to announce a broadcaster with just more than a month to go before it is supposed to start.

“Having worked hard since [January 2016] and to the very best of my abilities‚ we are all very pleased with the impressive set of team owners and players already in place‚” Lorgat continues.

“I believe we will succeed to be among the best leagues in the world.

“Sadly though‚ it is time for me to move on and for someone else to lead the rest of this incredible journey as we are only weeks away from the start of the competition.”

Are CSA’s board also sad?

“We recently tried on a few occasions to remedy the situation between Mr Lorgat and the board‚ but we have not been successful in finding a satisfactory resolution‚” CSA president Chris Nenzani was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday.

“The board unanimously felt that it was in the best interest of the organisation that we agreed to a mutual separation agreement with Mr Lorgat.”

But Lorgat would seem to think he has done CSA a favour — both by taking the job and by the timing of his inglorious exit.

“The [T20GL] is just one of many success stories I feel privileged to have been a part of since my appointment as the CSA chief executive in July 2013‚” Lorgat writes.

“Even though challenging‚ I have really enjoyed my time at the helm of what is now a vibrant and sustainable organisation that boasts enviable talent across all administrative and operational spheres.

“When I look back and reflect on what I stepped into in 2013‚ I can certainly feel proud of the gigantic steps we have taken to make Cricket SA recognised by others as the best run sports federation on the continent …

“I am pleased to leave CSA in a solid state and a lot better than when I entered it. I know that I have served the sport with great respect‚ commitment‚ dedication and passion and the results on and off the field bear testimony to that …

“Adios!”

