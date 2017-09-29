SA continue to pile more misery on Bangladesh

South Africa added 113 runs to their overnight score as they continued to pile more misery on the Bangladesh bowlers and increased their overall lead to 411/1 at lunch of day two.

Opener Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 172 off 353 balls while Hashim Amla was on 137 off 197 balls after what was a successful morning with the bat for the South Africans.

Earlier in the morning‚ Elgar reached his maiden 150 plus score in Test cricket from 315 balls and it included three maximums and twelve boundaries at an average of 48.3.

There was more to cheer about for the Proteas fans as Amla registered his 27th Test hundred to go level with former captain Graeme Smith on the list of most number of hundreds for South Africa.

Former all-rounder Jacques Kallis leads the pack as the player with the most centuries for South Africa with 45 to his name‚ while AB de Villiers and former coach Garry Kirsten are joint third with 21 tons.

Elgar and Amla shared a partnership of 215 off 376 balls to help South Africa to go over the 400 runs mark.

Chances of rain looks slim even though there are strong westerly winds at the ground. - TimesLIVE